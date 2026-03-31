Roberto de Zerbi appointed as Tottenham Hotspur coach, has only seven games to save Spurs from relegation

London:

Tottenham Hotspur have roped in former Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi on a lengthy contract. The English giants are currently struggling to find any sort of momentum, fighting to stay in the Premier League. He takes over with only seven matches left and the team sitting just above the relegation places. Notably, he replaced Igor Tudor, who failed to bring any stability during his short spell in charge.

Meanwhile, this season has been unsettled from the start. Tudor’s exit came not long after Nuno Espirito Santo left in February, leaving the squad to adjust to yet another voice during a crucial phase. For a side that lifted the Europa League not long ago, the current position represents a sharp decline.

De Zerbi’s appointment has also sparked debate beyond football matters. His earlier comments backing Mason Greenwood drew criticism, with the supporters’ group Women of the Lane questioning whether his views align with the values expected at the club. The reaction has added another layer of pressure before he has even taken charge of a match. However, inside the club, there is a belief that his coaching approach can make a difference at this hour. Sporting director Johan Lange pointed to the qualities that convinced Tottenham to act now.

Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table: de Zerbi

The Italian now faces a situation that offers little margin for error. With the table so tight near the bottom, even a brief run of poor results could have major consequences. His immediate focus is on organising the side and finding a way to pick up points quickly.

“In all my discussions with the club's leadership, their ambition for the future has been clear - to build a team capable of reaching great achievements, and to do that playing a style of football that excites and inspires our supporters. I am here because I believe in that ambition and have signed a long-term contract to give everything to deliver it. Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table, which will be the complete focus until the final whistle of the last game of the season,” Zerbi said in a statement.

De Zerbi’s track record suggests he can shape a team with a clear identity, but time is not on his side. Tottenham’s priority is simple and that is to save themselves from relegation. How quickly he can steady results will determine whether this latest change brings the turnaround the club needs.