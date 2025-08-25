Inspector Zende trailer [WATCH]: Manoj Bajpayee hunts Jim Sarbh in thrilling cat-and-mouse chase Manoj Bajpayee stars as Inspector Zende in Netflix’s crime thriller inspired by Charles Sobhraj. Jim Sarbh transforms into the ‘bikini killer’ in the gripping trailer.

From Satya to The Family Man series, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has been seen in several roles where he was seen running behind criminals to serve justice.

Now, ahead of The Family Man 3 release, the senior actor will be seen once again in the role of an Inspector in the upcoming Netflix film Inspector Zende. The makers shared the trailer of the film on Monday.

Inspector Zende trailer: Manoj Bajpayee returns as a cop

In the trailer, Jim Sarbh can be seen changing his look from Charles Sobhraj to 'bikini killer'. Later, we see Manoj Bajpayee and four others taking on a new assignment to catch the French serial killer, fraudster and thief. The movie seems like a fun ride from the trailer.

Inspector Zende is inspired by real-life events

The story of this film is inspired by the biggest 'bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj, who was caught by a brave police officer. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh will also be seen in the lead role in the film. The film is directed by Chinmay D Mandlekar. Jim Sarbh will be seen playing the character of Charles Sobhraj in the film.

Inspector Zende release date and OTT platform

On August 7, the makers first released a poster of the film, which read, 'Chor Police Ka Khel Ab Hoga Shuru, Inspector Zende Duty Aa Chuke Hai'. The film will exclusively release on Netflix from September 5 onwards. Inspector Zende is produced by Om Raut and Jay Shewakramani.

