The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix: Release date, cast, cameos and Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Bads of Bollywood arrives on Netflix this September. Here’s the release date, cast, trailer, and all you need to know.

New Delhi:

Aryan Khan's highly anticipated directorial debut show, 'The Bads of Bollywood', has been in the news ever since it was announced. Along with the official preview, Netflix announced its premiere date on Wednesday.

For the unversed, the show is created by Aryan Khan and co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment produced this show. Moreover, the music of this show is composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood release date and OTT platform

The most anticipated show, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', is set to hit the digital screens of Netflix on September 18, 2025. The makers of the show announced its premiere date along with its preview video. Taking to the X, Netflix wrote, "Bohot hard. Aur bohot heart bhi Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix."

The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview and Shah Rukh Khan’s voiceover

The 2-minute and 7-second preview video starts with Shah Rukh Khan's voiceover, "Bollywood, a city of dreams, But this city is not for everyone. But in this world of broken dreams, some people are born to a star..and some people are born stars," which presents the Kill fame actor Lakshya as Aasman Singh.

In the show, Sahher Bambba, the daughter of superstar Arjun Talvar (played by Bobby Deol), is playing the love interest of Lakshya.

The preview video was loved by the audience and social media users filled the comment section with hearfelt and congratulatery comments. One user wrote, "What a cameo line up!!!", another Instagram user commented, "MASSSSSSSSYYYYYYY."

The Ba***ds of Bollywood cast and star appearances

The first preview video features the star-studded cast of the show, including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Lakshya, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor. Moreover, actors like superstar Salman Khan and renowned director Karan Johar can be seen in cameo appearances.

