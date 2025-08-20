The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Preview Out Now: Aryan Khan's show looks like a masala movie | Watch Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar can be seen in the The Ba***ds Of Bollywood preview. Netflix India shared Aryan Khan's show preview on Wednesday.

New Delhi:

Aryan Khan's show The Ba***ds Of Bollywood has been in the news ever since announced. Last week, the makers shared a promo video featuring Aryan and now on Wednesday, the preview teaser of the show is out.

While Aryan Khan is nowhere to be seen in the preview teaser, the lead cast and as well as big cameos, can be spotted. From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh, both can be seen in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood preview.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood preview is out now

The preview starts with Shah Rukh Khan's voiceover and introduces Lakshya as Aasman Singh. Later, we get to know that the outsider not only gets his hands on a hit film but also falls in love with superstar Arjun Talvar's (Bobby Deol) daughter, played by Sahher Bambba.

Moreover, the preview also introduces Raghav Juyal as Lakshya's best friend in the film. It is significant to note that both the actors made their Bollywood debut with Kill as hero and villain in the film. On the other hand, Mona Singh will be seen in the role of Lakshya's mother in the series.

Watch the The Ba***ds Of Bollywood preview here:

Shah Rukh Khan's cameo is hidden from the preview

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood preview did not feature Shah Rukh Khan, but reportedly, the superstar will be seen in the last episode of the show. On the other hand, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar can be seen in the teaser.

On the other hand, supporting cast Manish Chaudhari, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi and Ravi Gunjal also look convincing in the The Ba***ds Of Bollywood preview.

Ba***ds of Bollywood makers

Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. The show is written and created by Aryan Khan along with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Bonnie Jain and Akshat Verma are the co-producers of the show. The Netflix series will mark the directorial debut of Aryan Khan.

The release date of Ba***ds of Bollywood was announced today. The show will be released on September 18. Moreover, the trailer can be expected to be released soon.

