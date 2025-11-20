If The Family Man hooked you, these Indian OTT thrillers are your next obsession India’s love for spy-dramas isn’t new, but only a few shows manage to mix humour, tension, and high-stakes missions the way The Family Man does. As season 3 gets closer, here are the most gripping Indian OTT thrillers that deliver the same pulse-racing energy.

Thriller and spy dramas enjoy a huge fan base in India. Moreover, such shows and films also carry a humour quotient that elevates the plot but does not affect the tonality of the show. The gripping thrillers put together some of the most complex characters, tense investigations and fast-paced storytelling that clicked with audiences.

One such classic example of such shows is Amazon Prime Video's most loved show, The Family Man, led by Manoj Bajpayee. And now that The Family Man season 3 is gearing up for its release, let's have a few Indian OTT thrillers that deliver the same rush.

Special Ops (JioHotstar)

From the mind of Neeraj Pandey comes Special Ops, one of India's most proficient spy dramas. Kay Kay Menon stars as Himmat Singh, a RAW officer hunting a terror mastermind across continents. Crisp writing, globe-trotting missions, and a serious tone make the series echo the intelligence-led action that fans loved in The Family Man.

Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy (ZEE5)

A quieter but deeply compelling thriller, Mukhbir tells the story of an Indian Intelligence Agent planted across the border before the 1965 war. Rich in emotional detail, the series gives you not just espionage but the personal sacrifices that come with it. Slow-burning storytelling gives a very human feel to the world of covert operations.

Crackdown (JioHotstar)

For viewers who like straight-up action, Crackdown hits the spot. The series stars Saqib Saleem and Shriya Pilgaonkar in major roles and deals with undercover RAW operations to prevent terror attacks. Full of plot twists, car chases, and fast-moving storylines, the show brings about that same adrenaline-heavy chaos seen in some of the most intense episodes of The Family Man.

Bard of Blood (Netflix)

Emraan Hashmi plays the lead role of Kabir Anand, a former agent pulled back into the field to execute this very dangerous rescue mission. Adapted from Bilal Siddiqi's novel and produced by Shah Rukh Khan, the show blends political intrigue with personal redemption, something that fans of The Family Man will identify with so easily.

The Freelancer (JioHotstar)

Inspired by real events, The Freelancer follows a mercenary racing against time to bring home a young woman trapped in a war zone. With its global setting, emotional stakes, and urgent pacing, it has the mix of action and heart that made Raj & DK's spy series so beloved by viewers.

