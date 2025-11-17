Drishyam to Ratsasan: 7 edge-of-the-seat thrillers that keep you guessing till the last frame If thrillers are your comfort genre, this list is for you. From Drishyam in Hindi and Malayalam to Andhadhun, Ratsasan, Memories and 13B, here are seven gripping films that promise tension, twists and endings you won’t stop thinking about. All movies are available on major OTT platforms.

Do you like films that you will leave you thinking and on the edge of your seats? If you are a thriller fan and have a hard time thinking of new films every day, fret not. We have curated a list for all you thriller lovers.

From Drishyam in both Hindi and Malayalam to R Madhavan's 13B, here are 7 thrillers that will not let you sit still until the end credits roll.

7 Must-Watch Thriller Movies

1. Drishyam (Malayalam/Hindi)

It's impossible to talk about edge-of-the-seat thrillers and not mention Drishyam. Mohanlal leads the Malayalam version as Georgekutty, and Ajay Devgn plays Vijay Salgaonkar in its Hindi adaptation. The film follows the story of a simple family man and how an unexpected crime threatens to destroy his family. Watching him outsmart the system step by step and with logic is gripping, but it’s the final reveal that will turn the tables around. You can watch the film on JioHotstar.

2. Andhadhun (Hindi)

A blind pianist. A murder. A truth that keeps changing every few minutes. That's Andhadhun for you. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu in lead roles, Andhadhun is one of those rare thrillers that blends dark humour with absolute unpredictability. The best part about the film is that the ambiguous ending stays with you long after the film ends. Watch it on Netflix.

3. Ratsasan (Tamil)

Starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead role, this chilling psycho-thriller follows Arun, a police trainee obsessed with criminology who gets pulled into the hunt for a serial killer targeting schoolgirls. You can stream it on Sun NXT, Airtel Xstream (via Sun NXT) and Prime Video (in some regions).

4. Memories (Malayalam)

Prithviraj Sukumaran delivered one of his career's best performances in the 2013 film, Memories. He plays a traumatised police officer, drowning in grief and alcohol, dragged back into a serial-killer case. The investigation is slow-burning yet nerve-wracking, and as clues pile up, you start suspecting everyone. Expect the unexpected when the final pieces of the puzzle fall together. Watch it on JioHotstar.

5. Kahaani (Hindi)

Vidya Balan aka Vidya Bagchi's hunt for her missing husband takes you through Kolkata’s festive chaos - but things are not what they seem. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial is harrowing, emotional, smart - balancing all three elements of a good thriller effortlessly. The audience can view the film on OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

6. Vikram Vedha (Tamil/Hindi)

More a cat-and-mouse mind game than a conventional thriller, Vikram Vedha will keep you hooked through dialogue, storytelling, moral ambiguity and performances. Every time Vedha tells a story, the line between good and evil blurs a little more. The final confrontation scenes - just when you think you have figured out who's right - change the whole narrative. You can watch Vikram Vedha on various OTT platforms, including JioHotstar, Amazon miniTV, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream Play.

7. 13B/Yavarum Nalam (Hindi/Tamil)

R Madhavan's 13B (in Hindi) and Yavarum Nalam (Tamil) make for a great horror-thriller. A perfect new apartment becomes the centre of supernatural and psychological terror when strange events start mirroring a TV show.

The dread creeps on slowly, turning every moment eerie. As the protagonist connects the dots, the truth behind the haunting will leave you shuddering. Watch the fear unfold on Prime Video.

So, which thriller film are you planning to watch?

