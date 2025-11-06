From Made in Heaven to Behind Her Eyes: 7 OTT shows that’ll gaslight you harder than your ex From Made in Heaven to Behind Her Eyes, these seven OTT shows in both Hindi and English is bound to gaslight you harder than your ex. Packed with manipulation, twists, and emotional deceit, each of the series will leave you sinking on your seat.

New Delhi:

We live in times where relationships are tougher than life itself. When life gets hard, all that most of us want to do is hide in our rooms and binge on shows. And trust us you, the more complicated the problem, the more complicated the show we wish to watch.

If you wish to watch a show that will make you question your sanity and maybe even your judgment, we have just the list for you - the kind that will make you rewind, rethink, and still not trust what you saw.

7 OTT shows that twist your brain and heart

1. Made in Heaven (Prime Video, Hindi)

The Zoya Akhtar-backed show is all about luxury weddings, moral chaos, and buried secrets. Made in Heaven is glossy front the front, but when you dig deep, you realise it is much more than the story of two wedding planners. Just when you feel you have cracked a character, they pull a move that makes you question everything.

2. You (Netflix, English)

Joe Goldberg’s expression of love starts with flowers and a standard question - "Who are you?" But it ends up behind 'glass doors' and endless stalking. This romance-turned-thriller will make you view gaslighting in a way you've never done before.

3. Paatal Lok (Prime Video, Hindi)

Jaideep Ahlawat's series is dark, gritty, and deeply layered. Paatal Lok doesn’t just gaslight you - it makes you question the system, morality, and your own empathy. Every episode flips your assumptions, while leaving you on the edge.

4. Behind Her Eyes (Netflix, English)

This British thriller redefines the whole concept of gaslighting and "plot twist". What starts as an affair drama turns into a full-blown psychological labyrinth. By the finale episode, you’ll be gaslit so hard, you’ll switch off your phone screen/TV and sit in silence for a few minutes.

5. Kohrra (Netflix, Punjabi/Hindi)

Barun Sobti's show is set in small town in Punjab. The show starts as a murder mystery and slowly peels back layers of human grief, repression, and deception. By the end of the last episode, though you'll be rooting for an answer, it'll leave you emotionally exhausted.

6. Aakhri Sach (Disney+ Hotstar, Hindi)

Inspired by true events, this Tamannaah Bhatia-led investigative drama is filled with mind games and emotional manipulation, inspired from the ghastly Burari suicide case where 11 members from the same family hanged themselves together.

7. The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix, English)

Mike Flanagan's ghost story is a masterclass in emotional gaslighting. Every memory, every flashback, every apparition is designed to play tricks on your mind. You’ll finish the series feeling shook, teary-eyed, and subtly paranoid.

So, which series are you planning to watch?

Also read: 7 OTT thrillers that’ll keep you guessing till the last scene