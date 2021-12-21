Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts: Release Date, Time, Where to Watch in India & everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARRYPOTTERFILM Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts: Release Date, Time, Where to Watch in India & much more

The wait is finally over as your favourite 'Harry Potter' stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, along with other cast members, and filmmakers are all set to celebrate 20 years of the iconic franchise. The special reunion episode titled 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' will soon stream in India after the official trailer which was released on December 20th. J.K. Rowling, the author of the beloved book series, was not interviewed for the reunion episode and will be shown in only archival footage about the movies.

Where can you watch Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts?

Get ready to be super nostalgic on January 1 as Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts will stream in India on Amazon Prime Video. The particular episode is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour London--The Making of Harry Potter. The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote) and Pulse Films (Beastie Boys Story).

Release date and time in India of Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts?

From January 1, 2022, at 2.30 p.m., Amazon Prime members in India can watch Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Watch the trailer of Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts

A day ago, the makers even unveiled the trailer of the episode. The trailer features the cast reminiscing about the movies, as well as festivities in the Great Hall. Watson said, "It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed." Radcliffe said that something that had scared him was "the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done," and that seeing everyone is "joyous" because he realizes "it wasn't though.

Also read: Harry Potter reunion: First look of epic trio Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint goes viral

-with ANI inputs