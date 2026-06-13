Drishyam 3 OTT release: When and where to watch Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller online

New Delhi:

Mohanlal's highly anticipated film, Drishyam 3 (Malayalam), is finally gearing up for its OTT release. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film initially hit the big screens on May 21, 2026, and is now set to be streamed on Prime Video.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film follows Mohanlal's character Georgekutty years after his supposed perfect crime, as he lives a successful life. However, his past comes back to haunt him.

When is Drishyam 3 releasing on OTT?

Following its successful theatrical run, Drishyam 3 will stream exclusively on Prime Video from June 18 in Malayalam with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. Sharing the announcement, Prime Video India wrote on X, "Georgekutty and family awaits you #Drishyam3OnPrime, June 18."

What did Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal say about Drishyam 3's OTT release?

In an official statement, director Jeethu Joseph said, "With Drishyam 3, my intention was not just to continue the story, but to delve deeper into the mind of George Kutty. Over the years, he has become a man defined by the choices he made to protect his family, but beneath his resilience lies a father who has been forced to live with constant fear, uncertainty, and the weight of his past. This chapter explores the psychological toll of those experiences, making it perhaps the most intimate and emotionally layered film in the franchise. We wanted to examine not only what George Kutty does, but what those decisions have cost him as a person. I am thrilled that audiences across the world will now be able to experience this new chapter on Prime Video."

Talking about his character George Kutty, Mohanlal said, "George Kutty is a character who has stayed with audiences for many years, and that love is something deeply cherish. The reason audiences connect with Drishyam is that, beyond the mystery, it is rooted in a deeply human story about family, love, and survival. I am grateful for the affection audiences have shown George Kutty through the years and thrilled that Drishyam 3 will now reach audiences across the globe on Prime Video."

Drishyam 3 Box office collection: India and worldwide

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) collected Rs 237.25 crore worldwide, including Rs 125.55 crore from India and Rs 111.70 crore from overseas markets. The film has also minted Rs 108.23 crore in net collections across 59,252 shows.

Mohanlal's recent projects

Before Drishyam 3, Mohanlal was seen in the spy thriller Patriot alongside Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, and Nayanthara. The film was released in theatres on May 1, 2026, and later released digitally on June 5, 2026, on the Zee5 platform.

Also Read: Mohanlal's Drishyam 3: Does Georgekutty's story end with this part or will there be a Drishyam 4?