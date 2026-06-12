Dridam OTT Release: Is Shane Nigam's Malayalam thriller available online? Know here

New Delhi:

Malayalam crime thriller Dridam has started streaming on JioHotstar from today, June 12 onawards. The film is written by Linto Devasia and Jomon John and is directed by debutant filmmaker Martin Joseph Tharakunnel. The film is produced by Katrina Anne Jeethu, Mukesh R Mehta, and C V Sarathi under the banner of E4 Experiments and Bedtime Stories.

The movie blends suspense, drama, and thriller aspects and also offers a character-oriented portrayal of Shane Nigam. The director of photography for the film is P M Unnikrishnan.

Dridam is streaming on Jio Hotstar

For the unversed, Dridam was released in theatres on May 8, 2026 and now after more than a month, the thriller has hit Jio Hotstar. However, it is significant to note that, JioHotstar acts as the major streaming portal for Indian audiences and ManoramaMAX is expected to provide distribution in certain foreign territories.

Dridam is streaming in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi on Jio Hotstar.

Dridam plot

The story revolves around Sub Inspector Vijay Radhakrishnan (acted by Shane Nigam). He is appointed at Kuzhinilam Village. It becomes an adventurous journey for him when his usual duty brings him in various mysteries and twists as he discovers an unknown dead body in that village.

Dridam cast

The Malayalam thriller features Shane Nigam along with Shobi Thilakan, Vinod Bose, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Prashanth Murali, Mathew Varghese, Kottayam Ramesh, Dinesh Prabhakar, Krishna Prabha, Nandan Unni and Saniya Fathima in pivotal roles.

Dridam budget and collection

Dridam's estimated cost of production is somewhere between Rs 3 to Rs 5 crores. According to Sacnilk, the India net collection of the film is Rs 3.76 crore. Its India gross is Rs 3.98 crore and Dridam's worldwide collection stands at Rs 3.98 crore.

Dridam IMDb rating

The film directed by Martin Joseph has 7.3 IMDb rating and has been voted by 1.2K subscribers.

Dridam's connection with Drishyam

The movie Dridam has a fascinating story behind its scenes which connects to Drishyam. The movie, directed by first-timer Martin Joseph, who is a close friend of Jeethu Joseph, saw some re-writing of its script while filming the movie. The movie also has an interesting Drishyam tribute that Jeethu suggested.

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