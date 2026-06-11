Raakh Review: Ali Fazal's series is a chilling retelling of the Ranga and Billa case that shook India

Movie Name: Raakh Review

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: June 12, 2026

Director: Prosit Roy

Genre: Crime thriller

Crime thrillers rarely go out of fashion. There is something about a well-told investigation that keeps viewers invested, even when they know how the story will end. When a show draws from one of India's most horrifying real-life crimes, the expectations naturally become even higher.

Raakh, inspired by the infamous Ranga and Billa kidnapping and murder case of 1978, revisits a tragedy that shocked the country decades ago. It is not easy to recreate an incident that still carries emotional weight, but director Prosit Roy attempts exactly that. The question is whether the series succeeds in doing justice to the subject without reducing it to mere spectacle.

Raakh: The story

The story begins with two children leaving home for what should have been an ordinary day as they head to a radio station. They never make it there. Panic grips their family as their parents, played by Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir, approach the police for help.

The investigation lands in the hands of SI Jayprakash, played by Ali Fazal, who is handling his very first case. At the same time, he is dealing with the emotional presence of his retired constable father, played by Rakesh Bedi, who still turns up at the police station carrying mutton curry in the hope that his son continues to be noticed and valued.

After an extensive search, the children are found murdered and abandoned at a ridge. What follows is the hunt for Babu and Rajjo, better known as Ranga and Billa.

Raakh: Dialogues

This is not a show that depends on memorable one-liners or lengthy speeches. Instead, it relies on silence, pauses and tension. Even the smallest sound feels amplified because of the atmosphere the series creates. The writing understands when to stay quiet, and that works in its favour.

Raakh: Performances

Ali Fazal carries the show with remarkable restraint. As SI Jayprakash, he portrays the desperation of a young officer trying to solve a horrifying case while battling his own insecurities. His performance never feels exaggerated and that makes it more effective.

But Raakh does not belong to one actor alone. Sonali Bendre is heartbreaking as a mother whose entire world falls apart overnight. There is pain in every frame she appears in. Aamir Bashir complements her beautifully as a father trying to remain strong while quietly falling apart from within.

Rakesh Bedi has limited screen time but leaves a lasting impression. His relationship with Ali Fazal adds warmth to an otherwise dark narrative. Dibyendu Bhattacharya is dependable as the SP and lends authority to every scene he is in. Davinder Gill played a police officer assisting Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2. This time, he is assisting Ali Fazal. The actor has a great way of making his presence lighten the atmosphere of a grim thriller. He successfully manages to do so in Raakh, too.

The biggest surprise, however, comes from Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav as Ranga and Billa. Their performances are deeply unsettling. They never play the characters for effect. Instead, they slip into their disturbing mindset with frightening ease. If their presence makes you uncomfortable, the actors have done exactly what they set out to achieve.

Raakh: Direction

Prosit Roy deserves credit for resisting the temptation to sensationalise the story. Rather than turning it into a dramatic spectacle, he lets the facts and emotions speak for themselves. The treatment remains grounded and that makes several scenes even more disturbing. Crime thrillers are often sensationalised to create an impact. But Raakh hits the right note.

Raakh: What works

One of the strongest aspects of the series is its decision to spend time understanding the criminals instead of only glorifying the investigation. Most crime dramas celebrate the police officer solving the mystery. Here, the narrative also explores what Ranga and Billa were doing in the days leading up to the crime, offering insight into their disturbing psychology. And if you are planning to make it your night-time watch, rest assured, you won't be able to sleep long after your TV turns black.

The pacing of Raakh also deserves praise. It is neither painfully slow nor unnecessarily rushed. The series finds a balance that keeps the tension alive throughout.

Raakh: What doesn't work

The journalist track occasionally feels disconnected from the main narrative and could have been trimmed. There are also moments where certain details seem underdeveloped, leaving a few questions unanswered. Those minor issues do not derail the experience, but they are noticeable.

Raakh: The final verdict

Raakh is a gripping crime thriller that stays with you long after the credits roll. It handles a difficult subject with sincerity and benefits from powerful performances across the board, especially from Ali Fazal and the actors playing Ranga and Billa. If you enjoy grounded investigative dramas with emotional depth, this one deserves a place on your weekend watchlist.

3.5 out of 5 stars for Raakh.

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