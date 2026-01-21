Dhurandhar OTT release date: When Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's film is expected to stream Fans are eagerly waiting for Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's spy thriller Dhurandhar on OTT. Here's when it is expected to hit digital screens.

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar stormed the box office upon its release. Directed by Uri fame filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the film became the first Hindi film to earn double-digit collections for 28 consecutive days in India.

Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Even 48 days after its release, the film continues to attract audiences to theatres. According to reports, it is set to release on an OTT platform later this month. Read on to know when it may stream online.

Dhurandhar OTT release update

Fans who missed watching the film in theatres will soon get the chance to stream it at home. According to a report by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar is expected to stream on Netflix starting January 30, 2026. However, an official announcement from the streaming platform is still awaited.

The report also stated that the OTT platform has acquired the streaming rights for both Dhurandhar and the upcoming Dhurandhar 2 in a combined deal worth Rs 130 crore. This deal marks a new career-high milestone for Ranveer Singh in the digital space.

Dhurandhar box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 829.40 crore in India so far. On its 48th day, the film earned Rs 1.15 crore. In terms of worldwide box office collections, Dhurandhar has done business worth Rs 1,287.5 crore, while its overseas collection stands at Rs 293.9 crore.

About Dhurandhar 2

For the unversed, the spy thriller Dhurandhar is being made in two parts. The first part was released on December 5, 2025, while the second part, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. The second part is expected to explore the backstory of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Is Uri star Vicky Kaushal a part of Ranveer Singh's sequel? Here's what we know so far