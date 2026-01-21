Dhurandhar 2: Is Uri star Vicky Kaushal a part of Ranveer Singh's sequel? Here's what we know so far After the super success of Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar is all set to create history with the film's Part 2. The director has added another big cast to his muti-starrer.

Speculations surrounding Dhurandhar 2 have intensified ever since reports surfaced about several big names joining the cast of its sequel. While Akshaye Khanna's return will be limited to flashback sequences, according to new reports, Vicky Kaushal has also joined the film, which already stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. If this news is true, the Dhurandhar universe is going to become much bigger.

What makes Vicky's potential appearance even more interesting is that it won't just be a cameo. The actor is reportedly reprising his highly popular role of Major Vihaan Shergill from Aditya Dhar's blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019).

Aditya Dhar to bring back his Ace of Trump?

A source told Mid-Day, 'Aditya Dhar is keeping mum about the star power he is bringing to Dhurandhar 2. The director has smartly incorporated a track from Uri into the film despite the difference in the timelines of the two stories. Vicky's character from that war drama film, which was set in 2016, is being introduced, although it is unclear whether his character and Ranveer's character will cross paths. The cameo also includes some action sequences.'

Interestingly, Vicky reportedly shot his part for the film last year itself, even before the first installment hit theaters. The source further added, 'Vicky is one of Aditya’s favourite actors. The director was extremely happy designing the scene that would lay the foundation for a spin-off in the future.'

This fuels speculation that Major Vihaan Shergill's return will not be limited to just a cameo, but could potentially be part of a larger storyline in the future.

Aditya and Vicky's first collaboration established and benefited both

Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar's association dates back to 2019, when Dhar made his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, proved to be a massive blockbuster and won four National Awards. This collaboration cemented both their careers and set a benchmark for modern Hindi war films.

Following Uri, the duo was set to reunite for the science-fiction project The Immortal Ashwatthama, whose first look was released, but the film was shelved due to its massive budget. Despite this setback, their mutual admiration remained intact.

Dhurandhar 2 release date

While no official announcement has been made yet, all indications point to Vicky being a part of Dhar's cinematic universe. Whether his role will expand in future films remains to be seen. It's safe to say that fans are eagerly awaiting this news.

Dhurandhar 2 will release on March 19, 2025, while clashing with Yash's Toxic. The movie also features Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria.

