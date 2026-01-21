Box Office [January 20, 2026]: Dhurandhar continues soft run; The Raja Saab, Happy Patel struggle on Tuesday The films Rahu Ketu and Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos were recently released in theaters. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Prabhas' The Raja Saab are already running in theaters. Let's find out how much these films collected on Tuesday?

New Delhi:

Tuesday was a mixed day for films. After a good collection over the weekend, the earnings of the films have been steadily declining. Some previously released films are still holding their own at the box office. However, there are many newly released films that are not performing well like Rahu Ketu and Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

Let's look at the box office collection of these films along with old releases like Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Prabhas' The Raja Saab.

Rahu Ketu's earnings dropped on Tuesday

The film Rahu Ketu, starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, earned Rs 55 lakh on Monday. The film's collection decreased on Tuesday. On its fifth day, it collected only Rs 47 lakh. The film's total collection has reached Rs 5.42 crore.

How much did Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos collect?

Aamir Khan's production, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, collected Rs 27 lakh on Tuesday, its fifth day. It had earned Rs 45 lakh on Monday. The total collection of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos has reached Rs 5.07 crore. Aamir Khan also acted in this film along with Imran Khan and Mithila Palekar. However, the film has failed to attract audiences.

Dhurandhar is still minting money at the box office

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar collected Rs 1.50 crore at the box office on Tuesday. It had earned Rs 1.40 crore on Monday. The film has been released for 47 days, yet it is still running at the box office. Its total collection has reached Rs 828.10 crore.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theaters on March 19, 2026, while clashing with Yash's Toxic.

The Raja Saab struggles at the box office

Prabhas's film The Raja Saab saw its earnings plummet on Tuesday, collecting only Rs 73 lakh. Its Monday earnings were a mere Rs 1.15 crore. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 141.43 crore. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Zarina Wahab.

