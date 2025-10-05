This Dhanush film beats Rishab Shetty’s Kantara on IMDb; here're the OTT details Vada Chennai, starring Dhanush, has a higher IMDb rating than Kantara. The gripping crime thriller is now streaming on OTT—don’t miss it.

OTT has provided audiences with a treasure trove of crime, suspense, and action thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat. These days, Rishab Shetty's film Kantara Chapter 1 is making waves on the big screen. Along with impressive earnings, the film is also receiving a lot of praise. It also has a strong IMDb rating. However, in terms of ratings and thriller content, a top-rated film is one step ahead of Kantara.

If you're looking to enjoy thrills and suspense at home, you should definitely add this action thriller to your watch list. This film's suspense and thrills surpass Kantara's. This film, featuring Dhanush, only received widespread love from audiences but also received strong ratings on IMDb, a testament to the quality of its story and production.

It is Vada Chennai!

This film were are talking about here is Vada Chennai, that released in 2018. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the Tamil film starred Dhanush, Kishore, Daniel Balaji, Pawan and Aishwarya Rajesh. The 2-hour, 44-minute long film was one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of that year. Despite being controversial, it was well-received by audiences.

Vada Chennai has higher ratings than Kantara

Dhanush-starrer Vada Chennai was not only praised by audiences and critics, but its craft was so powerful that it received an 8.4 rating on IMDb. This rating is even higher than Kantara, released in 2022. Kantara was rated 8.2.

Vada Chennai story

The story revolves around a skilled carrom player who enters the world of crime and joins a gang of local gangsters, but when they plot to destroy his area, he decides to fight them. Every scene of the film is filled with suspense and thrills that will keep you hooked until the end.

Vada Chennai is on this OTT platform

If you haven't seen this film yet, that's fine, as it's also available on OTT platforms. If you're looking for a great thriller drama, this could be your best choice. Vada Chennai is available on Jio Hotstar.

