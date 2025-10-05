Who is Kantara: A Legend Chapter - 1 actress Rukmini Vasanth? Know here Rukmini Vasanth, who plays a key role in the film Kantara: A Legend Chapter - 1 is grabbing attention after the Pan India release. Let's know more about the actress in this article.

New Delhi:

The buzz surrounding Kantara: A Legend Chapter - 1 actress Rukmini Vasanth is getting intense. Playing the role of Kanakavati in the film, Rukmini is garnering attention for her incredible acting and beauty.

Within just 4 days of the film's release, the actress is being called national crush on and a fan favorite on social media.

Who is Rukmini Vasanth?

Born in Bengaluru, 28-year-old Rukmini Vasanth is a Kannada cinema actress. She has also showcased her acting prowess in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her acting debut in the 2019 Kannada film Birbal.

She has since appeared in several impressive thrillers like Madrasi, Bagheera, and ACE. Currently, she's become everyone's favorite in Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter - 1.

Rukmini Vasanth has these films in her kitty

With her stellar performance in Kantara: A Legend Chapter - 1, Rukmini Vasanth has proven her talent as a talented actress. As for her upcoming film, she will be seen in KGF star Yash's next film, Toxic, which will be released in theaters next year. The film also features Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 box office collection

Not just in terms of cast, the film is also making waves at the box office. Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 did a massive earning of Rs 61.85 crore on its opening day. On the second day i.e. Friday, the film earned Rs 43.65 crore. On the third day (Saturday), the film collected Rs 55 crore.

The film has so far earned a total of Rs 162.85 crore at the box office. Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 became the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, surpassing the lifetime collections of Su From So (Rs. 92 crore),on October 2, 2024.

Also Read: Box office collection [October 4, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1 dominates while other films struggle