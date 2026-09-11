Haiwaan hits theatres; how much did Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's film earn on Day 1, as per early updates

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s much-awaited film Haiwaan has finally arrived in theatres. The action thriller, which hit the big screen on September 11, has opened to a slow start at the Indian box office. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on the big screen after 18 years. The duo last appeared together in 2008 film Tashan.

The film has received mixed reactions from audiences who watched it on the first day. Read on to find out how much it has collected at the Indian box office so far.

Haiwaan Day 1 box office collection

As of 3 pm on September 11, 2026, Haiwaan has collected Rs 1.13 crore across 4,060 shows in India. The film recorded 5.92% Hindi occupancy during the morning shows. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film’s gross collection in India stands at Rs 1.33 crore.

It must be noted that the final box office figures of Haiwaan will be updated by tomorrow, September 12, 2026.

Haiwaan: Cast and cameo details

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the film features Saiyami Kher, Boman Irani and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles. In the film, Saif Ali Khan plays Shyam Rane, a blind man, while Akshay Kumar is seen as the dangerous villain Parashuram. Notably, the film features a surprise cameo by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who makes an entry towards the end. His appearance marks an important turning point in the film's storyline.

Haiwaan movie review

India TV gave Haiwaan 3 out of 5 stars in its review. An excerpt from the review reads, "Haiwaan is not a film where everything goes wrong. Its biggest strengths are Saif Ali Khan's performance, Akshay Kumar's attempt at a different role, Priyadarshan's command over the story, the cinematography and the stronger thriller portions in the second half. The film's weaknesses include its slow beginning, excessive runtime, editing that could have been tighter, a villain who is not consistently frightening and songs that occasionally slow down the narrative."

The Bollywood film is backed by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

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Haiwaan Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar shine in Priyadarshan's thriller that finds its grip late