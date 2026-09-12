R Madhavan attends US Open for the first time, names tennis star he would love to play on screen

Bollywood and South Indian actor R Madhavan's love for tennis recently took him to the US Open 2026, where the actor watched one of his favourite players, Alexander Zverev, in action. During his visit, Madhavan made a clear prediction about the tournament winner, backing the German tennis star to lift the title. With Zverev now through to the final, the actor's prediction has gained fresh attention.

Madhavan was in attendance at the tournament and watched Zverev during his quarter-final run. Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, the actor spoke about his childhood connection with tennis, his favourite players and the tennis stars he believes could make for compelling film characters.

Madhavan names the tennis star he would play on screen

The actor's conversation also naturally moved towards cinema when he was asked which tennis player he would like to portray in a film. Madhavan's answer was John McEnroe. He described the former tennis star as the most fun personality among the players and said he was "fully movie material". When asked which tennis player he would want as a co-star, Madhavan picked Steffi Graf. He recalled a humorous interaction involving Graf and a fan during a match, praising her presence of mind.

The actor's choices offer a glimpse into how he views sports personalities from a cinematic perspective. Rather than simply picking the biggest names, Madhavan appeared drawn to players with strong personalities and stories that could translate well to the screen.

R Madhavan predicts Alexander Zverev would win

Madhavan did not hesitate when asked who he thought would win the men's singles title at the US Open. Despite the presence of several American players in the latter stages of the competition, the actor backed Zverev. "I know the Americans don't want to hear it, but I think Zverev is going to win it," Madhavan said. Zverev has since made his way into the final, keeping Madhavan's prediction alive. The German defeated Karen Khachanov in the semi-final and will now play Ben Shelton for the US Open title.

For Madhavan, the tournament was also an opportunity to watch a sport that has been part of his life since childhood. The actor recalled how his father used to play tennis when the family lived in Jamshedpur. He said some of his happiest memories were of accompanying his father to the tennis court and watching him enjoy the game.

Madhavan also spoke about why he has a special admiration for Zverev. He mentioned the tennis star's diabetes and praised the way he manages the condition while competing at the highest level. "I'm also a huge fan of Alexander Zverev. He's diabetic, and he's made people with diabetes not look as uncool anymore, which is phenomenal. Hats off to him," the actor said.

Madhavan had already made his choice. Zverev now has one match left to turn the actor's prediction into reality.

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