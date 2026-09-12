Haiwaan Day 1 box office: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan starrer falls behind Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur

Bollywood film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, opened in theatres on September 11 but failed to make a strong start at the box office. The Priyadarshan directorial earned Rs 3 crore net in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded a gross collection of Rs 3.60 crore across 7,224 shows.

The film had been one of the much-awaited releases of the year, mainly because it marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after several years. However, Haiwaan has started its theatrical run on a relatively low note and now faces strong competition from films that have already established themselves at the box office.

Haiwaan box office collection

Haiwaan was released in cinemas on Friday, September 11. According to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 3 crore net on Day 1. Its India gross stood at Rs 3.60 crore, while its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 4.60 crore, including Rs 1 crore from overseas.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 11 per cent on its opening day. Its night shows performed better than the morning shows, with occupancy rising to 18.15 per cent. The opening is lower than what would have been expected from a film headlined by two established stars. Haiwaan will now have to show significant growth over the weekend to improve its theatrical run.

Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur lead the box office battle

Haiwaan also has to compete with Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie, both of which have continued to perform strongly despite being in theatres for several weeks. Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 10.50 crore net on its 36th day, according to Sacnilk. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 173.63 crore.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur: The Movie earned Rs 9 crore net on Day 8. The Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer has collected Rs 157.45 crore net in India so far. With the weekend ahead, Haiwaan will be hoping for a noticeable jump in collections.

What is Haiwaan about?

Haiwaan is a Hindi action thriller directed by Priyadarshan. The film follows Shyam, a visually impaired caretaker who becomes embroiled in a dangerous situation involving a retired judge, a hidden daughter and a vengeful killer.

Akshay Kumar plays Parshuram, while Saif Ali Khan portrays Shyam. The cast also includes Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi. Haiwaan is a Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role.

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