Box office collection [October 4, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1 dominates while other films struggle Kantara: Chapter 1 is currently making waves in theaters. Let's find out how much all the films collected on Saturday.

New Delhi:

Apart from the Kannada film Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 and the Bollywood film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, several other films are currently running in theaters. While Rishab Shetty's film is performing well, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is underperforming.

Other than these new release, old film like They Call Him OG and Jolly LLB 3 is also running in theatres. Let's find out how much all these films collected on Saturday, i.e. September 4, 2025.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 earned Rs 61.85 crore on its opening day. On the second day, the film earned Rs 43.65 crore. On the third day, the film collected Rs 55 crore. The film has so far earned a total of Rs 162.85 crore at the box office. By Friday, Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 became the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, surpassing the lifetime collections of Su From So (Rs. 92 crore).

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which released on October 2, opened its box office with a box office collection of Rs 9.25 crore on its first day. The film earned Rs 5.5 crore on the second day. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 7.25 crore. Thus, the film has collected Rs 22 crore so far. This film has underperformed compared to Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

They Call Him OG

The collections of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's film They Call Him OG have begun to decline. The release of Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 has affected its earnings. The film grossed Rs 63.75 crore on its first day. In the first week, the film has collected Rs 169.3 crore. The film's earnings on Friday and Saturday were Rs 4.75 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively. This brings the total collection to Rs 179.05 crore so far.

Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla collected Rs 1.75 crore on its 16th day. The film has so far collected Rs 105.9 crore at the box office. The film's earnings have been steadily declining.

Also Read: When will Jolly LLB 3 release on OTT? Here’s the update fans are waiting for