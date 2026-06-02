Delhi Police arrests two accused persons in Amar Colony shooting incident

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two more accused in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was shot outside an eatery in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony on May 26, said officials on Tuesday (June 2). The arrested accused have been identified as Yash Bidhuri and Jai Kumar.

The two accused were arrested on the night of May 30 and have since been sent to judicial custody. The police said a fourth accused, who allegedly provided the vehicle used in the crime, is still absconding.

According to the police, the juvenile accused, who allegedly fired the fatal shot, obtained the pistol from the fourth accused's car before opening fire on the victim. The minor is already in custody.

With the latest arrests, three individuals linked to the case --- including the juvenile shooter --- are now in custody, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspect.

Teen succumbs to injuries

17-year-old Sai Kumar, who was shot in the head, succumbed to injuries on Monday. He had been on ventilator support since the May 27 shooting and died around 11.45 am

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, which had taken over the investigation in the case, is now expected to add sections pertaining to murder in the FIR.

The incident took place on May 27 evening when Sai went to an Amar Colony eatery with a female friend after appearing for his Class 12 examination.

What happened at eatery on May 26?

The victim was eating at the eatery along with his friend. During this time, a group of boys passed by their table, and one of them brushed against the victim's chair.

According to the victim's family, a group of three boys allegedly passed remarks at the girl, leading to a confrontation. Thereafter, the group left the spot but returned 4–5 minutes later. On their return, one of the boys allegedly opened fire at the victim, discharging a single round before fleeing from the scene along with the others.

Eyewitnesses said panic spread across the crowded eatery as the accused allegedly opened fire at close range before fleeing the spot. The victim sustained two bullet injuries, with one bullet reportedly lodged in his brain.

Sunil Kumar, Sai's father, said his son had gone out with friends after appearing for his Class 12 examinations when the incident occurred.

Police sources said the apprehended juvenile was also allegedly involved in another shooting incident reported in Kalkaji last year.

He is suspected of posing as a relative of a politician and moving around the Amar Colony area.

The victim, an only child, lived with his family in south Delhi. His father runs a laundry shop in the Chattarpur area while his grandfather operates another shop in South Extension, relatives said.

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