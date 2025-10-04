When will Jolly LLB 3 release on OTT? Here’s the update fans are waiting for Jolly LLB 3 fans eagerly await its OTT release. Reports suggest November 14, 2025, on Netflix and JioHotstar, but makers haven’t confirmed yet.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s most anticipated film, 'Jolly LLB 3', which hit the big screens on September 19, 2025, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office within 15 days of its release. While the film is still running in theatres, fans are eagerly waiting for its OTT release so they can stream it on their devices.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is the third instalment in the hit comedy franchise Jolly LLB. The film also features Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. The film received positive reviews from critics upon its release and holds an IMDb rating of 7.2.

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date update

According to OTT Play, the film is expected to stream on two platforms, like Netflix and JioHotstar, starting November 14, 2025. However, the makers of the film have not yet made any official announcement regarding the OTT streaming details.

Jolly LLB 3: India and worldwide box office collection

In terms of box office collections, 'Jolly LLB 3' has earned Rs 104.15 crore in India. Its total worldwide collection stands at Rs 152.75 crore so far, with the overseas collection recorded at Rs 28.25 crore.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's work front

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was last seen in the legal drama film 'Kesari Chapter 2' opposite R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. Before that, he was seen in 'Sky Force'. He has several films in the pipeline, like 'Bhooth Bangla' and 'Welcome To The Jungle'.

On the other hand, Arshad Warsi was last seen in the 2024 film 'Bandaa Singh Chaudhary' alongside Meher Vij. Additionally, he also made a cameo appearance in the Netflix series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' where he played the character of Gafoor Bhai.

