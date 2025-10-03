The Bads of Bollywood: Meet Gafoor’s daughter, the burqa-clad character now trending everywhere Aryan Khan’s The Bads of Bollywood has a hidden star — Gafoor’s daughter. Always in a burqa, the viral character is played by Kanchan Khilare.

New Delhi:

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has become a sensation on Netflix. The web series, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, has been praised for its gripping storyline, powerful dialogues, and stellar casting. Aryan’s vision as a director has been lauded across the industry, with fans dissecting every detail, cameo, and real-life reference from the show.

But among the many memorable characters, there’s one who never revealed her face on screen yet is going viral online. The mystery surrounds Gafoor’s daughter.

Who played Gafoor’s daughter in The Bads of Bollywood?

Ghafoor, played brilliantly by Arshad Warsi, drives the story forward with a crucial subplot. In the series, he kidnaps actor Aasman Singh (played by Lakshya) so that his daughter, an aspiring filmmaker, can meet her idol and share her script.

Throughout the show, Gafoor’s daughter appears only in a burqa, with viewers hearing her voice but never seeing her face. The role has now been revealed to have been played by Kanchan Khilare.

Kanchan Khilare’s video goes viral

After the series dropped, Kanchan Khilare shared a reel on Instagram where she opened up about her secret role. She admitted she initially didn’t think much about the part, other than hoping to meet Shah Rukh Khan.

Kanchan revealed she believed no one would recognise her since her face wasn’t shown, but close friends quickly caught on. This prompted her to share her experience of playing the “hidden girl” in Aryan Khan’s first series.

Kanchan Khilare auditioned for this Hollywood role

In The Bads of Bollywood, Kanchan worked alongside Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Arshad Warsi, and Anya Singh. Interestingly, this isn’t her first brush with big projects.

A few years ago, she auditioned for the role of Keya Dhawan in the Netflix Hollywood action thriller Heart of Stone, the part that eventually went to Alia Bhatt. In a video from two years ago, Kanchan said she had “no regrets” about not getting the role, calling it a turning point in her career.

Kanchan Khilare may not have shown her face in The Bads of Bollywood, but her presence has certainly made an impact. With her viral reveal, growing recognition, and bold career choices, it looks like the actress is just getting started.

Also Read: Did Anusha Dandekar take a subtle dig at Karan Kundrra's 'cruel elite woman' post?