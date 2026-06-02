June 2, 2026
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Sydney Thunder announces appointment of Andrew Flintoff as head coach

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

BBL (Big Bash League) franchise Sydney Thunder took centre stage and announced the appointment of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff as the new head coach of the side ahead of the upcoming BBL season.

Andrew Flintoff
Andrew Flintoff Image Source : Screengrab/@flintoff11
New Delhi:

In a major development, BBL (Big Bash League) franchise Sydney Thunder has come forward to announce the appointment of former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff as the side’s new head coach ahead of the upcoming edition of the BBL. It is worth noting that Flintoff will be replacing Trevor Bayliss in the role.

Flintoff was in charge of the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, and his coaching role in the BBL will be his first overseas assignment. Interestingly, after being appointed as the head coach of Northern Superchargers, Flintoff took the side from the bottom of the table to two top-four finishes.

The former all-rounder was also the coach of the England Lions in their recent tours and was the consultant in the senior team in white-ball cricket under Matt Mott in 2023/24. Flintoff will be with Sydney Thunder for two years as of yet, and according to reports, he beat the likes of Shane Watson and Dan Christian to take the role ahead of them. 

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Flintoff opened up on his appointment

After being appointed as the new head coach of Sydney Thunder, Flintoff took centre stage and talked about how he cannot wait to get started and opened up on how there is a lot to build upon. 

"I can't wait to get over there and get started. I'm looking at this with a lot of optimism. You look at the franchise, you look at the players, you look at the support, and I think there's something really big to build on,” Flintoff was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. 

Sydney Thunder will be looking to the arrival of Flintoff as the side had a horrid season in the BBL 2025/26. The side failed to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament, finishing in last place in the standings. With 10 matches played, the side only managed to win two matches and lost the remaining eight matches. 

Sydney Thunder also branded Flintoff’s appointment as the biggest significant off-field acquisition in the franchise’s history, with the general manager of the side even calling it one of the biggest days in the side’s history. 

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