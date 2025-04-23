Costao release date: Know when and where to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's starrer Costao is all set to hit the digital screens soon. Read further to know where you can watch this crime thriller.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for his versatile acting, is gearing up for his upcoming film, Costao. Directed by Sejal Shah, the crime thriller also features Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Hussain Dalal and Mahika Sharma in lead roles. It is significant to note that the movie is inspired by the true story of Mr Costao Fernandes, a customs officer from Goa, who fought fearlessly against the system. Read further to know the release date of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's starrer.

Where to watch Costao?

The crime thriller drama will hit the digital screens on the streaming platform Zee5. The film is written by Bhavesh Mandalia and Meghna Srivastava and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder and Faizuddin Siddiqui.

Costao release date

The makers of the film announced the release date of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's starrer along with the trailer on social media. Zee5's crime thriller will be available to stream from May 1, 2025. The caption of the post reads, 'The story of a real hero, a Customs Officer who shook an entire crime network. This isn’t just a fight. It’s a legacy carved in sacrifice.#Costao Trailer Out Now! #Costao premieres 1st May, only on #ZEE5.'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work front

For the unversed, Gangs of Wasseypur fame actor was last seen in a supernatural horror film, Adbhut, in 2024, alongside Shreya Dhanwanthary, Rohan Mehra, Himanshi Parashar and Diana Penty. He will be next seen in Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial horror-comedy Thama. The main cast of this film includes Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. The film is expected to hit the screens in October this year.

