Loved Rajat Kapoor's Khauf? Here are 5 other horror films to watch on Prime Video Khauf has been released on the famous OTT platform Prime Video, which has been a topic of discussion online. Meanwhile, read further to know about the top 5 horror movies and series on this platform.

Horror thrillers are an important part of the entertainment world. Following this trend, the web series Khauf has been released on the famous OTT platform Prime Video on April 18, which is currently being discussed everywhere. But not only Khauf, but there are several movies and web series on Prime Video, which can be a big challenge for you to watch alone at night. In such a situation, let us know the top 5 horror thrillers of Prime Video.

Cold Case

South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Cold Case comes first in this list. A different level of horror is shown in this film, which is connected to the murder mystery thriller. Two stories run simultaneously in the movie, which have a connection with a haunted fridge and in the end, the same fridge makes the final decision.

Chhorii

The second season of the actress Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer web series Chhorii has recently been released on Prime Video. But it was proved from Chhorii itself that this series shows a very scary scene. Chhorii's name is definitely taken in the case of the best horror thriller.

13B

You will get to see actor R Madhavan's horror film 13B on the OTT platform Prime Video. The story of the film is about a man named Manohar who comes to live on the 13th floor of a building with his family. But the spirit of a ghost resides in his flat, which troubles him and his family. You can watch 13B to see how he faces it and gets rid of it.

Pizza

The name of the South actor Vijay Sethupathi's horror thriller Pizza is also included in this list. This 2-hour South movie has many terrifying scenes, which can make you scream. It has also received a positive rating of 7.9 from IMDb.

Bhoot

The ghost film Bhoot, made under the banner of Dharma Productions, is available on Prime Video, which is said to be inspired by a true incident. The story of this film will also surprise you. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has played the lead role in the film.

