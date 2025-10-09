Coolie Hindi OTT Release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth's classic Rajinikanth's most anticipated film, 'Coolie', which hit the digital screens in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam earlier, is finally available to stream in Hindi. Read on to know when and where you can watch this action thriller.

New Delhi:

Superstar Rajinikanth's action drama 'Coolie', directed by renowned filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, gained praise from the audience upon its release, resulting in its total worldwide collection of Rs 518 crore. The Tamil-language film was released on August 14, 2025, one day before India's Independence Day, clashing with Hrithik Roshan's spy thriller 'War 2'.

The film has been streamed in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and now its Hindi version is finally available to stream online. Read on to find out where to watch Coolie's Hindi version.

Coolie Hindi OTT Release

For the unversed, the action thriller film 'Coolie' made its OTT debut on September 11, 2025. The movie was available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. However, Hindi-preferring fans were eagerly waiting for its Hindi version. But now, users can watch Rajinikanth's classic film in Hindi too on the same platform.

Announcing the same on the X platform, Prime Video wrote, "call it bawaal, kamaal and bemisaal because Coolie is now in Hindi #CoolieOnPrime, Watch Now."

Coolie's cast

Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. The film also has special cameo appearances by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde. The music of the film is composed by composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Coolie's story and budget

The film follows the story of a former gold smuggler, named Deva, who aims to recover his past recognition by reviving his old gang with stolen technology hidden in vintage golden watches. Reportedly, Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' was made with a budget of Rs 350 crores.

The film received mixed reviews from critics, resulting in its IMDb rating of 6.1. Meanwhile, the movie was produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures.

Also Read: Santosh OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Shahana Goswami's Oscar selected-movie