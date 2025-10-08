Santosh OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Shahana Goswami's Oscar selected-movie The 2024 film Santosh, which received worldwide acclaim, was unofficially banned from release in India as CBFC wanted to remove several scenes but the makers disagreed, but now you can watch it on OTT.

Directed by Sandhya Suri and starring Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar, Santosh was nominated for the 97th Academy Awards. However, it was not released in India because the censor board wanted to cut several scenes, but the producers disagreed.

Now, the film is set to hit the OTT platform. Let's find out when and where it will be released.

When and where will the film be streamed?

Santosh, which premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, was UK's official entry for the 97th Academy Awards. Now the Oscar shortlisted film will make its digital debut in India on Lionsgate Play on October 17.

Directed by Sandhya Suri, the film stars Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar in lead roles. After receiving rave reviews on the international festival circuit, Santosh will now be available to audiences in India.

Why was Santosh not released in India?

'Santosh is a story that holds a mirror to society. Sandhya Suri has created a wonderful film. I am happy that this film will now reach Indian audiences,' Speaking about the film, actress Shahana Goswami said.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had unofficially banned the release of Santosh in India. The film was originally scheduled to release theatrically in India on January 10, but was postponed after the CBFC refused to approve it without any cuts. It is significant to note that the suggested cuts by censor board were rejected by the makers.

What is the story of Santosh?

Produced by Good Chaos, CineFrance Studios, and MetFilm Productions, Santosh explores issues of caste, gender and power in rural India. The story revolves around Santosh, a young widow who takes over her husband's post in the police force after his death. Her life takes a turn when she is assigned to investigate the rape and murder of a Dalit girl.

Santosh is played by Shahana Goswami. The film deeply examines the casteism and atrocities against women prevalent in India.

