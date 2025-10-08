Delhi HC summons SRK's Red Chillies, Netflix in Sameer Wankhede defamation suit over Aryan Khan's show The Delhi High Court has summoned Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies and Netflix in response to Sameer Wankhede's defamation lawsuit regarding the controversial 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' series.

New Delhi:

Hearing on the defamation petition filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede against Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's company Red Chillies Entertainment, the producers of the film "The Ba**ds of Bollywood," Netflix and others were held today, on October 8, 2025.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to both Netflix and Red Chillies. Allegations of defamation stem from the portrayal in the "Ba**ds of Bollywood" web series—Sameer Wankhede claims.

Notice issued to Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment to file a response to Wankhede's petition.

The matter is listed before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav.

On the last date of hearing, the Court had directed Wankhede to file an amended suit to explain the maintainability of the suit in Delhi.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi is appearing on behalf of Wankhede. He is taking the Court through his amended suit.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayyar, appearing for Netflix, addresses the Court in opposition to the suit, stating that they are not all residing at the same place.

The court requested that the defendants submit their responses to Wankhede's plea to have the alleged defamatory content removed from multiple websites, even though it had not yet issued an interim injunction order.

The next date of hearing is on October 30.

In order to help cancer sufferers, Wankhede requested ₹2 crore in damages, which he intends to donate to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital.

"This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions," the plea submitted.

Given that the case involving the officer and Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is still pending and under appeal before the Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court in Mumbai, the plea claimed that the series was purposefully planned and carried out with the intention of defaming Wankhede's reputation in a biased and colourable way.