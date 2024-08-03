Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul recalls 42 days journey inside BB House

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul

Sana Makbul on Friday emerged as the winner of the latest season of Bigg Boss OTT 3. After entertaining for 42 days inside the BB House, Sana lifted the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy and took home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Post winning the title, Sana talked to the news agency ANI, where she recounted her days inside the BB House and shared her experience with other housemates.

''In the Bigg Boss house, it's all mixed emotions. The first two weeks everything seems fine; as the game progresses, things keep changing and people keep shifting. Those who used to sit together would speak badly about you, and those who weren't sitting together would talk even more behind your back,'' she said.

Talking about being left out inside the BB House, she added, ''There came a point when I was left all alone. Groups were forming in the house. Then a moment came when my friends started turning away, and it felt like the friends I had made, who used to understand me, pamper me, and make me laugh, were no longer there.''

''It felt good to be with them, to eat and drink with them, nothing else mattered because these four people were with me. But as they started leaving, it felt worse and the house seemed to be turning against me. But I think it's the willpower that you have not to give up, and I was very focused," Sana shared. Despite feeling isolated at times, Sana remained focused on her goal. "I came here to win, and I won," she asserted with pride.

Acknowledging the support of her fans and fellow contestants, Sana expressed heartfelt gratitude. "Thank you so much for loving me. You've turned me from stubborn Sana into a stubborn winner Sana," she added.

About Grand Finale Episode

The finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 was a grand one, featuring all the evicted housemates as well on the stage. Stree 2 lead casts, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao also joined the host Anil Kapoor and had an interactive session with the finalists.

Kritika Malik became the first finalist of the night to get evicted, followed by Sai Ketan Rao. Later, one of the most loved housemates of the season Ranvir Shorey got evicted, leaving just Naezy and Sana in the end. The two left the home and joined the host on the stage where Anil Kapoor lifted Sana's hand and declared her the winner of the season.

Check full highlights of Grand Finale episode here