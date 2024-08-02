Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale LIVE: Who will lift the trophy? Anil Kapoor to announce winner tonight

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale: The wait is finally over. After 42 days, fans of the popular reality show are eagerly waiting to see the winner of bigg boss OTT 3 tonight. After the final eviction of Lovekesh kataria and Armaan Malik in this week, the show got its top 5 finalists of this season. The finalists include Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Rapper Naezy. Stay tuned to this space to find out the winner of the third edition of Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor.