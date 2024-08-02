Friday, August 02, 2024
     
  Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale LIVE: Who will lift the trophy? Anil Kapoor to announce winner tonight
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale LIVE: Who will lift the trophy? Anil Kapoor to announce winner tonight

Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Rapper Naezy are the finalist of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Who will lift the trophy and take home the prize money. Stay tuned to this space.

Updated on: August 02, 2024 20:39 IST
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale: The wait is finally over. After 42 days, fans of the popular reality show are eagerly waiting to see the winner of bigg boss OTT 3 tonight. After the final eviction of Lovekesh kataria and Armaan Malik in this week, the show got its top 5 finalists of this season. The finalists include Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Rapper Naezy. Stay tuned to this space to find out the winner of the third edition of Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale LIVE

  • Aug 02, 2024 8:31 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Stree 2 team to join Anil Kapoor on Grand Finale

    Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen joining Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Anil Kapoor in the Grand Finale episode tonight. JioCinema's official Instagram page posted a series of pictures announcing the news. ''AK karenge @shraddhakapoor aur @rajkummar_rao ke saath yeh Grand Finale celebrate. Are you ready for this triple dose of entertainment?'' the streaming platform wrote in the caption.

