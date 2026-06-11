June 11, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Ott
  4. Bhooth Bangla OTT release date out: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's horror comedy

Bhooth Bangla OTT release date out: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's horror comedy

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy is finally set to arrive on digital platforms. Those who haven't watched the film will be able to stream it on their devices.

Know Bhooth Bangla OTT release date and platform here.
Know Bhooth Bangla OTT release date and platform here. Image Source : Instagram/ Netflix India
New Delhi:

The wait for Akshay Kumar’s fans is over, as the much-anticipated horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is finally set to arrive on an OTT platform. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film was initially released in theatres on April 17, 2026.

Those who missed watching the film on the big screen will now have the opportunity to stream it online. The film will be released on Netflix on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Bhooth Bangla OTT release date out

On Thursday, Netflix India shared the OTT release date poster of Bhooth Bangla and wrote, "Zor zor se bolke sabko dara do Bhooth Bangla mein jald entry hogi Watch Bhooth Bangla, out 12 June, on Netflix."

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Karuppu OTT release date out: When and where to watch Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's film online

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Ott Section
Bhooth Bangla OTT Movies Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\