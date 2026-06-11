Bhooth Bangla OTT release date out: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's horror comedy

New Delhi:

The wait for Akshay Kumar’s fans is over, as the much-anticipated horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is finally set to arrive on an OTT platform. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film was initially released in theatres on April 17, 2026.

Those who missed watching the film on the big screen will now have the opportunity to stream it online. The film will be released on Netflix on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Bhooth Bangla OTT release date out

On Thursday, Netflix India shared the OTT release date poster of Bhooth Bangla and wrote, "Zor zor se bolke sabko dara do Bhooth Bangla mein jald entry hogi Watch Bhooth Bangla, out 12 June, on Netflix."

This is a developing story.

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