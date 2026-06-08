Karuppu OTT release date out: When and where to watch Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's film online

New Delhi:

Suriya's blockbuster fantasy action drama Karuppu is all set to make its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. Prime Video has announced that the film will premiere exclusively on the platform on June 12, making it available to viewers in India and worldwide. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan in a key role.

Karuppu on OTT: When and where to watch

Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by S R Prakashbabu and S R Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner, Karuppu emerged as one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year. Apart from Tamil, the film will stream in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, while the Telugu version will be available under the title Veerabhadrudu.

The film stars Suriya in the lead, alongside RJ Balaji and Trisha Krishnan. Its music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Following a record-breaking theatrical run, the makers are now hoping to reach an even wider audience through its OTT release. The film, released in theatres on May 15.

Producer SR Prabhu also spoke about the film's journey and its upcoming streaming release. “Karuppu celebrates the spirit of rooted storytelling while delivering the scale and emotion of a truly commercial entertainer. The unique blend of mythology, courtroom drama, action, and contemporary social themes gives the film a very distinct identity, brought to life by Suriya’s power-packed charisma and commanding screen presence. After a successful run at the box office, we are thrilled to partner with Prime Video to bring this incredible story to audiences across the country and around the world. We are confident that with the service’s incredible reach and access, Karuppu will enjoy the same blockbuster success on streaming that it enjoyed in theatres," he said.

Sharing his excitement, Suriya said, “I am truly humbled by the immense love and appreciation Karuppu has received at the box office. Now the movie is set for its streaming premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video from June 12. It is wonderful to see the continuous outpour of love & response. Look forward to the OTT premiere as well.”

What is the story of Karuppu?

Karuppu follows guardian deity Vettai Karuppu, who takes human form as a lawyer and sets out to fight corruption within a system that exploits ordinary people. Blending mythology, action and courtroom drama, the film struck a chord with audiences during its theatrical run and will now look to repeat that success on streaming.

Also read: 'My magical May…': Trisha Krishnan celebrates 'one more for the win' amid Karuppu's success