Bha Bha Ba OTT release: Where to watch Dileep’s Malayalam film online Bha Bha Ba, starring Dileep and featuring a Mohanlal cameo, has made its OTT debut. Here’s where to watch the Malayalam action thriller online, plus cast and box office details.

The Malayalam action thriller Bha Bha Ba is all set to release on OTT, making it easier for viewers to watch it from home. Directed by Dhananjay Shankar, the film stars Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Baiju Santhosh, and others in key roles. It also stars Mohanlal in a cameo role.

For the unversed, Bha Bha Ba was initially released in theatres on December 18, 2025. If you missed watching it on the big screen, you can now stream it on your devices.

Where to watch Bha Bha Ba on OTT

After completing its theatrical run, the movie is now available online, giving fans another chance to enjoy the film. Bha Bha Ba started streaming on the Zee5 platform from January 16, 2026. It is available in multiple languages, including Malayalam (original), Tamil, and Kannada, with English subtitles.

Bha Bha Ba trailer

The makers released the trailer of Bha Bha Ba on December 10, 2025. The film follows the story of a clever conman who keeps tricking people without ever facing the consequences. Watch the official trailer below:

Bha Bha Ba: Cast and characters

The film features an ensemble star cast which includes:

Dileep as Ram Damodar Radar

Mohanlal as Ghilli Bala

Vineeth Sreenivasan as Noble Joseph

Dhyan Sreenivasan as Godson Ancharakandy

Sandy as ACP Ashkar Ahammed

Saranya Ponvannan as Vaavamani

Balu Verghese as Mahi

Fahim Safar as Sij

Baiju Santhosh as Chief Minister CK Joseph

Bha Bha Ba box office collection

The film opened at the box office with Rs 6.7 crore on its first day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it saw a 50.75% drop on the second day, earning Rs 3.3 crore. On Day 3, the movie earned Rs 3.2 crore, followed by the same collection on Day 4. Within nineteen days, the film grossed Rs 23.58 crore domestically, while its worldwide collection stands at Rs 45.85 crore.

