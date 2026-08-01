Lock Upp 2: Pamela Serena, Akanksha Choudhary evicted; Ram Kapoor makes shocking confession

New Delhi:

Lock Upp 2's most recent episode was filled with emotional moments. As Pamela Serena and Akanksha Choudhary were seen off as the most recent contestants to be kicked out, the episode also featured Akanksha making a very important accusation regarding an event that took place in the early days of her career. Ram Kapoor, the actor who guest starred on the show, also made it a point to talk about his health problems during the making of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Journey of Pamela Serena and Akanksha Choudhary comes to an end

Pamela Serena and Akanksha Choudhary have finally been shown the exit after being unable to survive the most recent episode's elimination round. Their exit takes place right at the time when things start getting more serious for the other contestants, and they get even closer to the finale of the show.

Akanksha opens up about an alleged casting couch incident

During the episode, Akanksha looked back on a difficult phase at the start of her career. She said she needed around Rs 1-2 lakh to take part in a beauty pageant but did not have the money.

She claimed she approached a prominent personality from the entertainment and beauty industry for financial help. According to Akanksha, she was allegedly told she would receive the money only if she agreed to sleep with the person. She said she refused the offer despite being under financial pressure and chose not to disclose the individual's identity.

Ram Kapoor on the mistakes that changed his life

Ram Kapoor also shared a deeply personal account of his life during the success of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He revealed that his weight had reached a point where doctors warned him his life was at risk. He was diabetic, taking insulin injections three times a day, but admitted he ignored medical advice because he believed audiences loved him for the image he had created on television.

The actor also reflected on how that phase affected his work. He admitted that he would often reach the set late, behave poorly with colleagues and even drink during shoots. Looking back, Ram said he believes his actions played a part in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain ending.

He added that the birth of his children changed his outlook completely. Being a father, he said, gave him the motivation to take charge of his health and rebuild his life after what he described as his lowest point.

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Pamala Serena reveals Varun Yadav's secret; Huma Qureshi and Bhumi Pednekar enter Lock Upp Season 2