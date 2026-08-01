Lenin OTT release date out; here's when and where to watch Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse's film online

New Delhi:

Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse's Telugu action drama Lenin is set to make its OTT debut soon. The film was released in theatres on July 10, 2026, and received mixed responses from the audience. Those who missed watching it in theatres will now get a chance to stream it online.

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin is set in the village of Srirampuram and revolves around friendship, love, deceit and revenge. Read on to know the film's OTT release date and platform.

Lenin OTT release date out

Akhil Akkineni's Lenin will start streaming on ZEE5 from Friday, August 7, 2026. Announcing the film's OTT release, the streaming platform also shared its trailer.

YouTube's logline reads, "Set in the village of Srirampuram, Lenin tells the story of a man fighting to end years of violence linked to a dangerous village festival. Inspired by the Mahabharata, the film is full of emotion, action, and drama as he takes on a cycle of betrayal that has hurt his village for generations (sic)." Watch the official trailer below:

Chiranjeevi reviews Akhil Akkineni's Lenin

Megastar Chiranjeevi reviewed Lenin and lauded Akhil Akkineni's performance by sharing a post on the platform X (formerly Twitter), calling him "like another son", and congratulated the team. In his X post, he wrote, "Hearing wonderful things about #Lenin. Delighted by the unanimous appreciation, especially for @AkhilAkkineni8’s performance. Akhil is very dear to me, like another son and it’s a joy to see him grow with every film (sic)."

He also added, "Congratulations to my dear friend @iamnagarjuna, the entire cast and crew. Looking forward to watching Lenin soon. Wishing the film continued success (sic)."

Lenin box office: India and worldwide

Lenin received a mixed response from both critics and audiences. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 7.15 crore across 2,028 shows in India. It benefited from the weekend, earning Rs 8.85 crore and Rs 9.90 crore on the following days, respectively. However, the film saw a significant drop in collections on its first Monday, earning Rs 3.60 crore.

It minted Rs 36.65 crore in its first week. Within 20 days, the film earned Rs 48.84 crore at the domestic box office, while its worldwide collection stood at Rs 66.76 crore. Lenin is produced by Nagarjuna and Naga Vamsi under Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments.

Also Read:

Lenin opens to mixed reviews; here's what X users say about Akhil Akkineni-Bhagyashri Borse's film