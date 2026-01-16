Netflix Pandigai 2026 lineup: Full list of 12 Tamil movies coming after theatres Netflix has unveiled its Pandigai 2026 lineup featuring 12 Tamil films across genres, starring top actors and set to stream on Netflix after theatrical release.

Netflix, the popular online streaming platform, has officially announced its Netflix Pandigai 2026 lineup, with 12 Tamil flicks being introduced with the intention of being premiered on Netflix following their theatre release. In alignment with the celebrations of the Pongal festival, this release illustrates Netflix’s continued avid interest in Tamil cinema.

When it comes to Netflix's Pandigai 2026 lineup, it not only represents a collection of genres such as Action Thrillers, Political Dramas, Family Entertainers, Crime Stories, and Emotionally Rooted Stories, but it is also led by some of the most acclaimed names in the business. All of these titles from the lineup are set to be available across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Netflix Pandigai 2026 Tamil movies list

1. Suriya 46

The movie is led by Suriya and is directed by Venky Atluri. It has the tag line ‘He may be a champion on the field, but he’s still a learner at home’. Its personal development storyline is expected to be released via Netflix.

2. AGS 28

Headlined by Arjun Saga, Preity Mukundhan, and Abhirami, AGS 28 has an catchy tagline: 'A family trained to protect the powerless becomes the most dangerous obstacle of all.' The much-awaited flick will be available on Netflix after its theatrical release.

3. Bro Code

Starring Ravi Mohan, SJ Suryah, and Arjun Ashokan, Bro Code brings up questions about ethics with its slogan, 'Honesty might be the best policy, but at what cost?' This is the first production venture of Ravi Mohan Studios, which will be released in various languages post-theatrical releases.

4. Dayangaram

Actor-director VJ Siddhu’s Dayangaram is a movie that focuses on the themes of systemic injustice and the revolt of the youth. Tagged with 'When they tried to play with their future, they played the system,' the film is set to release on the Netflix 2026 lineup after its theatrical release.

5. Gatta Kusthi 2

The expected sequel to the previous film is titled Gatta Kusthi 2. It features Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi reprising their previous roles. However, this time the problem is personal. This is evident from the tag line that reads 'This time, the ring is home” Eventually, this movie will be available on Netflix after it will complete it's theatrical run.

6. Idhayam Murali

Idhayam Murali features Atharvaa in this nostalgic romantic drama. 'Two days to a wedding. One flight to the past. One last chance at love,' read its tagline.

7. Marshal

Headed by Karthi, the title asks a very pertinent question with its tag line 'Can anyone really tame the seas and the corruption that lies under it?' The movie is expected to be a very hard, action-packed drama and is set to be launched online in five languages.

8. An Ordinary Man

This series, starring Yogi Babu and directed by Ravi Mohan, revolves around insomnia, anxiety and turmoil. An Ordinary Man comes with the tagline, 'Counting sheep won’t help this ordinary man get some sleep.' An Ordinary Man has just joined Netflix, having completed its theatrical stint.

9. D55

This movie, starring Dhanush and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, has the emotionally charged slogan, 'In a world dominated by violence, he discovers the true value of family.' This promises to be a very dramatic movie with loud emotional connections, which will be released on Netflix.

10. With Love

Starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, With Love is a story about missed encounters and fate; its tagline is 'They missed each other once, but fate had other plans.' It is a romantic drama that is going to be streamed in different languages after its release.

11. Suriya 47

Helmed by Jithu Madhavan, Suriya 47 sees Suriya paired up with Nazriya. Labelled 'A serious crime hunt with a not so serious team,' mixing investigative drama with humour, the movie will be coming to Netflix after cinemas.

12. Kara

Starring Dhanush, Kara is set up as a serious action-thriller with the tagline, 'In this game, everyone's guilty. Just for different reasons.' Against a tense backdrop, the film will stream on Netflix following its theatrical release.

The Netflix Pandigai 2026 slate is representative of the long-term strategy for the platform in furthering Tamil stories while making them accessible to a broader global audience than ever, after theatrical windows.

