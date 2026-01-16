Jana Nayagan release date: Are the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's film planning for Republic Day 2026 release? Jana Nayagan’s release remains uncertain after the Supreme Court sent the censor case back to Madras High Court, with makers now considering a Republic Day 2026 release.

New Delhi:

Jana Nayagan, considered to be Thalapathy Vijay's last film before he becomes fully active in politics, is currently embroiled in legal trouble. The film's release is stalled due to certification issues with the censor certificate. The case went to the Supreme Court, but the makers received a setback there.

The Supreme Court sent the case back to the Madras High Court, where the next hearing is scheduled for January 20. If the decision goes in the makers' favour, then they can plan to release the film on Republic Day 2026.

Jana Nayagan Republic Day 2026 release plan explained

According to a report by Sacnilk, the makers of Jana Nayagan are considering releasing the film around Republic Day. However, this is only possible if the film's legal issues are resolved before then. Since the Supreme Court sent the case back to the Madras High Court, the next hearing is on January 20. If the court grants relief to the film and the decision is in the makers' favour, they may plan to release it on January 26, Republic Day.

Why January 26 is crucial for Jana Nayagan makers

Several film analysts and reports are speculating that Jana Nayagan, being Vijay's last film, could perform well at the box office. Therefore, a national holiday would be an ideal opportunity for the makers. This is why the makers are eyeing January 26. However, it remains to be seen how the fact that Republic Day falls on a Monday will affect the release.



In such a situation, the makers consider releasing the film on Monday or even earlier, on Friday, so that they can benefit from the extra weekend along with the Monday holiday. However, the Bollywood film Border 2 is also releasing on January 23. Hence, North audiences may seem drawn towards the Hindi release more on the day.

Jana Nayagan advance bookings: Rs 100 crore pre-sales wiped out

Vijay's films usually generate a lot of buzz, and fans eagerly await them. Now that this is considered Jana Nayagan Vijay's last film, fans seem even more excited. This is why the film is expected to have a massive opening and earn a huge amount. According to several reports, before the film's release was postponed on January 9, it had already earned a tremendous amount in advance bookings.

According to trade reports, Jana Nayagan had earned approximately 40 crore rupees in advance bookings for the first day and approximately 60 crore rupees for the first weekend overseas. But after the film's release was postponed, the global pre-sales of 100 crore rupees vanished overnight, which was a major blow to the foreign distributors who were planning a record-breaking release in 25 countries.

Jana Nayagan cast and director

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is being released in Hindi as 'Jan Neta'. It is a political thriller. Besides Thalapathy Vijay, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamita Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Also Read: Box Office [January 14]: Dhurandhar, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu perform well, The Raja Saab lags behind