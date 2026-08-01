Salman Khan reunites with brother Sohail Khan on Alliance before the finale week, promo goes viral | Watch

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to make a special appearance on Alliance as the reality show enters its finale week. The actor visits brother Sohail Khan inside the headquarters after weeks of the latter's journey in the competition, giving viewers a rare glimpse of the siblings together on a reality show.

The visit also marks a departure from Salman's usual reality television appearances. While he has long been associated with Bigg Boss as its host, this time he joins Alliance simply to support a family member rather than front the show or promote a project.

Salman and Sohail reunite inside the headquarters

A teaser released by the makers shows Salman walking into the headquarters wearing a denim outfit and hat, leaving the contestants visibly surprised. He is then seen greeting Sohail with a smile and the words, "Kya bhai!", before the brothers share a hug.

The clip quickly generated interest online, with many fans looking forward to seeing the interaction between the two. For viewers who have followed Sohail's journey through the season, the reunion is expected to be one of the emotional highlights ahead of the finale.

A promise of support comes full circle

Salman's appearance also ties back to the beginning of Sohail's stint on Alliance. When Sohail was announced as a contestant, Salman had shared his brother's promotional photograph on social media with the message, "Best wishes brother."

Now, as Sohail reaches the final week of the competition, Salman has followed up that public gesture with a visit to the headquarters, offering his support in person.

Sohail's journey on Alliance

Since entering the show, Sohail has spoken openly about several aspects of his personal life. He talked about his marriage with Seema Sajdeh, the time when his father Salim Khan fell seriously ill and added that people belonging to the family of Khans, including Salman, are usually not emotional. Those conversations have offered audiences a more personal look at Sohail beyond his work in films and television.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is now heading towards its finale, with Salman's appearance expected to be one of the week's biggest moments. His visit not only adds star power to the show but also brings the brothers together on screen at a crucial stage of the competition.

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