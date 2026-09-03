Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Telugu premiere shows tomorrow; know cast, box office collection and OTT details

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is set to make its Telugu debut with special premiere shows tomorrow, September 4, giving Telugu-speaking audiences a chance to watch the much-talked-about film ahead of its wider release. The Malayalam film initially hit theatres on August 21 and opened to positive reviews from the audience.

Now, the Telugu premiere is expected to bring more attention to its storyline and performances. Directed by Girish AD, the film features Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Vinay Forrt, Srindaa, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker and others.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Telugu premiere shows

The Telugu version of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will have its premiere shows on September 4, 2026. While sharing the announcement, the makers wrote, "The fun begins today #BKUTelugu Hyderabad premiere shows bookings now open (sic)."

Notably, advance booking for the Telugu premiere shows of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is currently open at the time of writing.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office collection

Following its release in Malayalam, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 4.90 crore on its first day in India, followed by Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.80 crore on Day 3. In its first week, the film earned Rs 52.30 crore, followed by Rs 47.25 crore in its second week. So far, the film has minted Rs 99.55 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Within 14 days of its release, the film is running across 1,372 shows and has collected Rs 1.45 crore on Thursday as of 6 pm on September 3, 2026. This brings the film's India gross collection to Rs 116.21 crore, while its net India collection stands at Rs 99.55 crore.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release

For viewers waiting to watch Bethlehem Kudumba Unit from the comfort of their homes, the film is reportedly expected to arrive on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the film's OTT platform or release date.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit: All about production details

The Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is written by Girish AD and Kiran Josey and produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran under Bhavana Studios. Vishnu Vijay has composed the music for the film, whereas Ajmal Sabu has done the cinematography. The editing for the film is done by Akash Joseph Varghese.

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