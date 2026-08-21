Bethlehem Kudumba Unit X review is out; social media users react to Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's film

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's much-awaited Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit X has finally arrived in theatres, and early reactions from social media users have started pouring in. Directed by Girish AD, the film has caught attention for its family drama, humour and performances.

The film revolves around a couple with a significant age difference as they navigate their relationship. Read on to find out what social media users are saying about it on X (formerly Twitter).

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit X review

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has been receiving positive reactions from audiences who watched the film on its release day. X users have been praising Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju’s performances, with some calling it a "feel-good" film. One user wrote, "Another good performance from Mamitha, Nivin chetta. Good feel-good movie."

Another user shared, “Very very enjoyable beautiful film! #BethlehemKudumbaUnit Congrats to everyone involved for a sureshot BB, mayb even industry hit. @NivinOfficial pls make more of such films. #Onam winner. Good decision to postpone @dulQuer.”

Some users also praised the film's first half and emotional second half. One X user wrote, “Sureshot bet at Boxoffice and another potential 100cr for #NivinPauly after #SarvamMaya. Funtastic first half and strong emotional second half. Climax.”

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit: Cast

Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film features Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, Srindaa, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan Mohan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Shameer Khan, Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas and Parvathy Ayyappadas in key roles.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office clash

The Malayalam comedy-drama Bethlehem Kudumba Unit witnessed a box-office clash with Ravi Teja’s Telugu drama Irumudi. The film also released alongside several other movies, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Awarapan 2, Vishwanath & Sons, Khalifa and Wamiqa Gabbi and Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit: About the makers

Talking about the makers of the film, Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is written by Girish AD and Kiran Josey and produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran under the banner of Bhavana Studios. The music is composed by Vishnu Vijay, while Ajmal Sabu has handled the cinematography. The editing for the film is done by Akash Joseph Varghese.

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Early X reviews for Irumudi are in; here's how internet users are reacting to Ravi Teja's family drama