Arjun Das' Con City arrives on OTT; know streaming platform, cast, runtime and box office

New Delhi:

Arjun Das' comedy crime drama Con City has finally arrived on OTT after completing its theatrical run. Directed by Harish Durairaj, the film features Arjun Das, Anna Ben, Yogi Babu and others. The film initially hit theatres on June 26, 2026 and opened to positive reviews from the audience.

If you missed the film on the big screen, you can now watch it from the comfort of your home. Here's everything you need to know about Con City, including its streaming platform, cast, runtime and box office collection.

Where to watch Con City on OTT?

Con City made its OTT debut on July 24, 2026. Viewers can stream the film on Netflix in multiple languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Confirming the film's OTT release, Netflix India South wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Idhu family drama va? Illa drama family ah? Paathu therinjukonga (Is this a family drama? Or is it a family full of drama? Watch it and find out.)."

Con City: Cast, trailer and runtime

Apart from Arjun Das, Con City also stars Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Akhilan, Nanda Gopal, Sakshi Vaidya, Madhan Dhakshinamoorthy, Sathanand and VTV Ganesh in key roles. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes. The official synopsis of the film available on Netflix reads, "After the use of an impossible windfall leads to a ruthless gang kidnapping one of their own, former con artists must return to crime for one last heist." To get a glimpse of the story, have a look at the trailer below:

Con City box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tamil film Con City collected Rs 4.80 crore at the Indian box office, while its total gross collection in India stands at Rs 5.51 crore. The film has received an IMDb rating of 8.7 out of 10 from more than 1,000 registered users. Despite the strong audience rating, Con City did not perform well at the box office.

Arjun Das' work front

On the work front, Arjun Das was last seen in Kumki 2 alongside Suzane George and Shrita Rao. He has several projects in the pipeline, including Vignesh Venugopal's Superhero, Netflix's series #Love and Vignesh Srikanth's Once More.

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