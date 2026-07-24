Missed Con City in theatres? OTT releases date confirmed, know when and where to watch Arjun Das' film

New Delhi:

Tamil heist comedy drama Con City, starring Arjun Das and Anna Ben, has made its way to OTT after its theatrical run. The film blends crime, comedy and drama while following a family caught in extraordinary circumstances.

Released in theatres on June 26, 2026, the film is now available for streaming, giving viewers another chance to watch it.

When and where to watch Con City on OTT?

Con City is now streaming on Netflix from July 24. The film first arrived in theatres on June 26, 2026, before making its way to the streaming platform nearly a month later.

Its OTT release gives the film an opportunity to reach audiences who may have missed it on the big screen. Viewers can now watch the crime comedy drama from the comfort of their homes.

Con City plot

The story follows a seemingly ordinary family living in Mangalore. Although they appear to lead a normal life, they are secretly involved in carrying out elaborate scams. Their world is turned upside down when Jeeva, the differently abled son of the characters played by Arjun Das and Anna Ben, is kidnapped.

The kidnapping throws the family into crisis, leaving them with very little time to act. As they desperately search for answers, they are forced to rely on the very skills that have defined their secret life. With time running out, the family attempts one final con to identify the kidnapper and bring their son home safely.

The film combines elements of crime, comedy and emotional drama as the family navigates a series of challenges while trying to rescue Jeeva.

Cast and box office performance of Con City

Apart from Arjun Das and Anna Ben, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Akhilan, Nanda Gopal, Sakshi Vaidya, Dheepa Ramanujam, Arul Doss, Imman Annachi and Ponvannan, among others.

The film features music by Sean Roldan, cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan, editing by Arulmoses A and production design by Raj Kamal. It has been produced by Power House Pictures in its maiden venture, in association with M&M Movie Makers and Klout Studios.

According to Sacnilk, Con City earned around Rs 5.51 crore net in India. While the film received an average response at the box office, its arrival on Netflix gives it another opportunity to connect with a wider audience.

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