Andhar Maya to A Complete Unknown, films and shows to watch on OTT this Friday

If you are someone who loves binge-watching movies and web series, then there's some good news for you. Whether you're in the mood for nail-biting thrillers, feel-good dramas, or suspense dramas, the last Friday of May offers something for every kind of movie buff. Let's have a look at the must-watch films and web series that are streaming this Friday, May 30, 2025.

Andhar Maya

Andhar Maya is a Marathi-language horror web series which revolves around the story of a family who moves back to their ancestral home and faces supernatural events as unresolved past events linger. It features Kishore Kadam, Shubhankar Tawde and Rutuja Bagwe in the lead roles. The series will be available to stream on the OTT platform Zee 5 on May 30, 2025.

Thudarum

The Malayalam-language film ‘Thudarum’ starring South superstar Mohanlal is all set to hit the digital screens of JioHotstar on May 30, 2025. Directed by Tharun Moorthy and written by KR Sunil and Tharun Moorthy. Besides Mohanlal, the film features Binu Pappu, Arjun Ashokan, Bharathiraja and Shobana in the lead roles.

Kankhajura

Kankhajura is a crime thriller series which features Vyom Vyas, the Poacher fame Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina in the lead roles. It is based on the Israeli series "Magpie" and will be available to stream on the OTT platform SonyLiv.

Interrogation

Interrogation is a thriller film directed by Ajoy Varma Raja and Preksha S Agarwal. The film features Rajpal Yadav, Abhimanyu Singh, Yashpal Sharma and Darshan Jariwala in the lead roles. It revolves around the story of a retired judge who was found dead, and then the police interrogate four associates who met the judge that day. The film will be made available to watch on the Zee 5 platform.

A Complete Unknown

The film ‘A Complete Unknown’ is a docudrama movie directed by James Mangold. It features Timothee Chalamet, Edward Norton and Elle Fanning in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 7.4, the film will be made available to stream on the OTT platform Liosgate Play on May 30, 2025.

