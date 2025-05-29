'Honest filmmakers will…,' Did Ajay Devgn just indirectly support his Singham Again co-star Deepika Padukone? Raid 2 actor Ajay Devgn on Thursday attended the trailer launch of Kajol's starrer Maa, and showed his support with the 8-hour work shift for the new mothers in the film industry. The video of his reaction amid Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit controversy went viral online.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in the thriller film ‘Raid 2’, attended the trailer launch of her wife and actress Kajol’s upcoming horror film ‘Maa’ on Thursday. At the event, the My Name Is Khan actress was asked about her reaction to the demand for 8-hour work shifts by new mothers in the film industry. Kajol responded by saying that she likes the idea of ​​working less, while Ajay Devgn said that most sensible filmmakers would agree with it. The video of Ajay Devgn’s support for an 8-hour shift for mothers amid the ongoing controversy between his Singham Again co-star Deepika Padukone and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit surfaced online.

Did Ajay Devgn show support to Deepika Padukone?

In the video, Ajay said, "It's not that it's not going down well with people. Most of the honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. And apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight-nine-hour shifts, and it's person to person, and I feel most of the industry does understand all this.”

The controversy between Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit started when the Fighter actress walked away from the film, and the makers of the film made an announcement and confirmed the Animal actress Triptii Dimri as the lead actress via social media.

After which, Sandeep slammed Deepika Padukone for playing dirty PR games in an indirect tweet. His tweet reads, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are....Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgamesI like this kahawath very much :-) खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे!”

Work front

Talking about the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in the second instalment of the 2018 film ‘Raid’ titled ‘Raid 2’, alongside Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. He will be next seen in Anil Sharma’s directorial ‘Apne 2’. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama film ‘Singham Again’ alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar, in the lead roles, will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial ‘King’ co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

