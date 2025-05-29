Chris Hemsworth's emotional tribute to his character Thor after 15 years sparks rumours of his exit from MCU On Thursday, Chris Hemsworth, who is known for his famous character 'Thor' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared an emotional tribute, which sparked rumours of his exit from the hit franchise. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

Chris Hemsworth, who is best known for his role as ‘Thor’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has shared an emotional tribute to his character ‘Thor’ through his official YouTube channel. The Australian actor opened up about his 15-year journey as the fictional character ‘Thor’ and shared that portraying Thor has been one of the greatest honours of his life.

On Thursday, the actor shared a video on his YouTube channel with the description that reads, “Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For the last 15 years I've held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special… was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me. Thank you for making my journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe unforgettable.. Next up, Doomsday!”

Watch the video here:

Social media users were quick to react to Hemsworth’s video, which sparked an emotional wave among Thor fans, with many linking it to Thor’s farewell from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One user wrote, “Please never walk away from this role. We all want you to stay,” another user commented, “Damn, you scared me man... you're still God of Thunder...we love you.”

The third user commented, “Sir please don't get titles like these we were afraid af. Thor is my most favourite character from the comics and you portrayed it very Greatly in the screens. I always imagine you as my childhood favourite character.” The video has garnered over three lakh views and thousands of comments ever since it was uploaded.

For the unversed, the makers of the Marvel movies announced the next part in the popular Avengers film series, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’. The superhero sci-fi action film features Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal and Chris Hemsworth in the lead roles. It is slated to release on December 18, 2026.

