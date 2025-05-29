'Sar Aankhon Pe Mere' song from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par released | WATCH The new song of RS Prasanna's directorial 'Sitaare Zameen Par' titled 'Sar Aankhon Pe Mere' has been released by the makers of the film on Thursday. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shariva Parulkar, the song features Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's starrer Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to hit the big screens next month. The makers of the film released the new song titled 'Sar Aankhon Pe Mere' from the family drama on Thursday, May 29, 2025, across social media platforms. The emotional track is sung by Arijit Singh and Shariva Parulkar. The lyrics of this song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

On Thursday, taking to the Instagram handle, the makers of Aamir Khan's starrer released the video of the song 'Sar Aankhon Pe Mere' with the caption that reads, "When you truly love someone, you keep them sar aankhon pe. This song is just that #SarAankhonPeMere Is Out Now #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres."

Sar Aankhon Pe Mere is out now

The song features lead actors Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, who can be seen emotional in a festive atmosphere, where everyone, including children around them, are celebrating and dancing, but the couple looks tense. The official video of this song was uploaded by the official YouTube channel of Zee Music Company and has garnered over three lakh views and thousands of comments ever since its release.

Social media users expressed their views and praised singer Arijit Singh for this song and filled the comment section with heartfelt comments. One user wrote, “Arijit Singh best singer in the world king living legend,” another Instagram user commented, “Arijit Singh Masterpiece.”

For the unversed, the film is directed by RS Prasanna and features Genelia Deshmukh and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles. The family drama film is slated to release on June 20, 2025

