Amazon Prime Video to introduce ad-free subscription in India, know price and plan details

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced that the streaming platform will start showing limited advertisements during movies and TV shows in India. The company said the move is planned to support continued investment in content. The new plan will come into effect starting June 17, 2025.

The OTT streaming platform claimed that the ad volume will be lower than what users see on traditional television channels and other streaming platforms. It must be noted that, as of now, no action is required from the customer's part, and there's no change required to the current price of the Prime membership.

Amazon announces new ad-free plan

The streaming platform will offer a new ad-free add-on option for an additional Rs 699 per year/ Rs 129 per month that customers can sign up for. The official email from Prime Video reads, "Starting June 17th, 2025, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements. This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than TV channels and other streaming services. No action is required from you, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership."

Amazon also offers a Prime Lite subscription, which provides access to Prime Video in 720p resolution on Mobile or TV with advertisements. However, it remains unclear whether the newly announced ad-free upgrade will be available for users on the Lite plan.

