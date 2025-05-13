Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty's 'Dhadkan' set for theatrical re-release | Check details The romantic drama film 'Dhadkan' starring Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar is all set to hit the big screens this month after a gap of 25 years. Read further to know its re-release date here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar starrer 'Dhadkan' is all set to re-release on the big screens after a gap of twenty-five years. The romantic drama film, which was initially released on August 11, 2000, will hit the silver screens this month. Read further to know the re-release date of this film.

According to the makers of the film, the film is set to be re-released on Friday, May 23. 2025. The re-release of Dhadkhan is likely to draw attention to both longtime fans and a young audience who may have missed this iconic film. Besides the lead cast, the film also features Sharlima Tagore, Mahima Chaudhry, Parmeet Sethi, Kiran Kumar, Sushma Seth, and Manjeet Kular in the lead roles.

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the film revolves around the story of Anjali (played by Shilpa Shetty) and Dev (played by Suniel Shetty), who are in love and plan to marry, but Anjali's family gets her married to Ram (played by Akshay Kumar). The story continues when Dev comes back into her life.

For those who don't know, this romantic-drama film was a commercial hit at the box office, and it received a positive response from the audience. The movie earned a total of Rs 26.47 crore at the worldwide box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Talking about the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in the romantic-comedy Netflix series Nadaaniyan alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. He will be next seen in the action-drama film 'Kesari Veer' co-starring Sooraj Pancholi and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar was last seen in 'Kesari: Chapter 2', and he will be next seen in Bhooth Bangla alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

