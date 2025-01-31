Aashram Season 3 Part 2: Bobby Deol returns as menacing Baba Nirala to guide devotees to 'path of salvation'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO The first part of Season 3 was released in 2022.

Bobby Deol-starrer popular series Aashram is all set to return with the second part of season three, streaming service Amazon MX Player has announced on social media. The Prakash Jha-directed show revolves around a self-proclaimed godman, named Baba Nirala (Deol), who leads an illegal empire of fraud, drugs, and prey on young women of his ashram. The second chapter of the show's third season has been titled Ek Badnaam Aashram. The first part was released in 2022.

Bobby Deol opens up on bagging the titular role

At the streamer's slate announcement event on Thursday evening, Deol recalled that when Jha told him about the role, he was stunned and in disbelief. ''This is all because of Prakash ji, he saw something in me (as an actor). When he was narrating the story, I thought he would offer me the role of a police officer, played by Darshan and he did good work but when he told me he wanted me to play the role of Baba. I’ve always been striving to do something different and challenge myself, and Prakash ji gave me the opportunity in my hands. The way Prakash ji has written it, and the way every actor has performed in it has made the show so big,” Bobby Deol said.

Prakash Jha is known for his political and socio-political films such as Mrityudand, Gangaajal, Apaharan, Raajneeti, Aarakshan, and Satyagraha. The show also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman and Tridha Choudhury in pivotal roles.

Other upcoming shows on Amazon MXPlayer

The streamer unveiled an exciting lineup of more than 100 new shows set to launch in 2025, including 40 new Hindi originals and returning seasons of popular shows like Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff-led Hunter, Jamnapaar starring Ritvik Sahore and Varun Badola, Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora’s Hip Hop India, The Viral Fever-backed Half CA and Sixer, and Who’s Your Gynac featuring Saba Azad.

